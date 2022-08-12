Hello everyone, a new update is available with some bug fixes.
- Changed the distance of some sounds
- Fixed an issue where some AIs would not play animations
- Improved AI behavior
- Fixed issue with horse falling under the map
- Fixed a bug when the language did not change to Chinese
- Vehicles have been temporarily removed to improve
- Reduced spawn time for loot in loot boxes
- Added more boxes in some places
- Added more AI
- Other minor fixes
If you find a bug, you can report no in a special section as well as in the discord channel
https://discord.gg/52heSyrrCG
I had to reset server saves, sorry if this caused you any inconvenience.
Changed files in this update