Dead District update for 12 August 2022

Bug Fix

Dead District update for 12 August 2022 · Build 9303472

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, a new update is available with some bug fixes.

  • Changed the distance of some sounds
  • Fixed an issue where some AIs would not play animations
  • Improved AI behavior
  • Fixed issue with horse falling under the map
  • Fixed a bug when the language did not change to Chinese
  • Vehicles have been temporarily removed to improve
  • Reduced spawn time for loot in loot boxes
  • Added more boxes in some places
  • Added more AI
  • Other minor fixes

If you find a bug, you can report no in a special section as well as in the discord channel
https://discord.gg/52heSyrrCG

I had to reset server saves, sorry if this caused you any inconvenience.

To connect to the servers you need to update the game

