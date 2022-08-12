Share · View all patches · Build 9303472 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 14:46:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, a new update is available with some bug fixes.

Changed the distance of some sounds

Fixed an issue where some AIs would not play animations

Improved AI behavior

Fixed issue with horse falling under the map

Fixed a bug when the language did not change to Chinese

Vehicles have been temporarily removed to improve

Reduced spawn time for loot in loot boxes

Added more boxes in some places

Added more AI

Other minor fixes

If you find a bug, you can report no in a special section as well as in the discord channel

https://discord.gg/52heSyrrCG

I had to reset server saves, sorry if this caused you any inconvenience.