We have it! Wprowadzamy las languas en jeu – We have more languages now

Guten Tag a todos! Bonjour wszystkim! 大家好!

We know you’ve been waiting for more languages to be available in Fire Commander, we wanted them to be available as soon as possible too! And we have more now:

German

Polish

French

Spanish

Simplified Chinese

These five are now available in the game and you can change the language in the settings.

We've also introduced some more minor changes:

Buttons CONTINUE and NEW GAME have changed places in the menu.

A mission description window will now close after clicking on the map.

While deploying units you can now choose/change/delete the firefighter by drag & dropping their icons.

Have fun, Heroes!