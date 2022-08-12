Bug where you miss a scene with Talitha - fixed and uploaded

Hey everyone,

Thanks to a_svensson, a major bug has been found. I've fixed it and uploaded the fixed version.

The bug : If you're pursuing Talita - After the scene with Amaris staring out the window, all you get is a black screen and text that she spent the night.

The fix : You get an actual scene of Talitha spending the night. The black screen with text appears AFTER you play through that scene.

I apologize for the inconvenience. For those of you who have already played through this episode, a quick renpy tip is to :

Head to options and select skip unseen text. Go back to your game and hold down 'ctrl' . This will fast forward your game until there's a choice that

pops up Fast forward until the Amaris scene and play the Talitha scene.

A few of you asked me why Talitha was skipped and I was under the impression that you wanted more than the current Talitha scene. Turns out you didn't get to see any Talitha scene.

Again, sorry about this. The fixed version is already uploaded in case you want to watch the Talitha scene.

-CC