The Cycle: Frontier - Hotfix 1.4.1

Hey Prospectors!

We've just applied a small hotfix to the game to take care of issues that arose earlier this week. The following should now be fixed:

Laser Drills should now function properly.

The Crusher Caverns will now be populated with enemies.

As a compensation for the past couple of days, we're also sending every player 2 Laser Dril Beacons and 2 Orbital Canon Beacons to use as you see fit.

Thanks a lot for your patience and understanding. Have a great day and enjoy Fortuna III!