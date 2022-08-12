 Skip to content

The Cycle: Frontier update for 12 August 2022

The Cycle: Frontier - Hotfix 1.4.1

Hey Prospectors!

We've just applied a small hotfix to the game to take care of issues that arose earlier this week. The following should now be fixed:

  • Laser Drills should now function properly.
  • The Crusher Caverns will now be populated with enemies.

As a compensation for the past couple of days, we're also sending every player 2 Laser Dril Beacons and 2 Orbital Canon Beacons to use as you see fit.

Thanks a lot for your patience and understanding. Have a great day and enjoy Fortuna III!

