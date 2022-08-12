The Cycle: Frontier - Hotfix 1.4.1

Hey Prospectors!
We've just applied a small hotfix to the game to take care of issues that arose earlier this week. The following should now be fixed:
- Laser Drills should now function properly.
- The Crusher Caverns will now be populated with enemies.
As a compensation for the past couple of days, we're also sending every player 2 Laser Dril Beacons and 2 Orbital Canon Beacons to use as you see fit.
Thanks a lot for your patience and understanding. Have a great day and enjoy Fortuna III!
Changed depots in rl_dev_qa branch