Build 9303304 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 11:39:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi everybody! Got a small update for you this week.

Patch Notes:

Cops will now barricade alongside civilians, either when they are doing a last stand in the police station or when guarding a building.

The cop overlay visuals have been adjusted to not show incorrect quarantine information on blocks.

The code has also been reworked to have all the compilation warnings removed.

Hope you all have a good week!