Patch 0.6: Last steps until Early Access!

Hey fellow outlaws!

This is it! The final sprint to the Early Access release is upon us!

In this update, we decided to focus on giving our player some quality of life improvements. In order to do so, we implemented some features that had been requested for a while.

First, we added the possibility to rebind controls from the settings panel. This required use to slightly change the default controls. For example, the key used to confirm in the menus is now the same as the one used to dash in the game. However, these changes allowed us to implement the keyboard fragmentation system. This system allows you to bind controls for up to 4 players on the same keyboard. In turn, this will allow you to play through remote play or locally with up to 3 friends on the same keyboard. No controller needed anymore for multiplayer through remote play!

Second, following multiple requests, we implement the redemption system. It allows you to customize your experience to make your experience easier. Using this option will however disable your ability to generate scores and obtain successes. Be it to relax, train or because the game seems too hard for you, this option is now yours to use.

Finally, we made a few changes to the overall balance of the game.

Without further ado, here is the list of all the changes within the update.

Enjoy!

Content

Gameplay and quality of life

Added the redemption system.

Added key binding options.

Using Steam's overlay (Shift+Tab) now pauses the game.

Early Access only

Second boss now drops a chest.

Second boss can no longer kill you during its death animation.

Balancing

Mole men do not appear in infinite mode anymore.

Darth Mole can still appear in infinite mode.

Legendary Cooldown Reduction upgrade has been removed.

Epic Cooldown Reduction upgrade has been updated : 20% ->15%

Nitro Suit now pushes enemies away as well as inflicts its damage.

Early Access only

Balancing of the following enemies's life:

Golem Tier 3 500 -> 700 HP

Hommes-taupes 250 -> 400 HP

Gobelins Tier 3 200 -> 300 HP

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles would go through the player instead of disappearing on hit.

Fixed a display bug with bosses' lifebars.

Early Access only

Fixed a bug where second boss was extremely slow

Visual improvements

"Hover" type buttons added for UI in menus.

New coin drops added.

Player death animations added.

Map update.

Redemption activated logo added.