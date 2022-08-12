 Skip to content

嗜血印 Bloody Spell update for 12 August 2022

Update 2022-8-12

Update 2022-8-12

Share · View all patches · Build 9303078

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.第七章场景与第六章场景资源和光影同步。
2.第六章湖水掉帧优化。

  1. The scenes of Chapter 7 are synchronized with the scene resources and light and shadow of Chapter 6.
  2. The sixth chapter lake water drop frame optimization.

Changed files in this update

BloodySpell shangdian Depot 992301
