Fellow Braves,

Guess what, there will be an even more powerful foe waiting for brave's challenge Tier7&8, so ready your sword (or arrow, shield, staff, etc.)

Thank you for your continued support of Brave's Rage!

Hope you enjoy this week's update!

Dev Team,

2022.8.12