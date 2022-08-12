The Companion Update!

Hello everyone!

This is something I have been wanting to do for some time now, and I'm glad to say it's finally here!

25 Companion Pets have been added! On a range from cats to dragons, I'm sure you'll find someone to stay by your side as you quest and explore!

107 New pieces of gear have been added! Some can be found in chest, some can now be bought in some shops in the city for gold, and some can only be found from defeating high level monsters!

-I've added LOD to objects that previously did not have it to increase performance.

-I fixed a weapon sheathing issue where the weapon was not appearing on the back of your character correctly.

Good luck everyone! Go out there and explore, find good gear, and travel with a pet! Have fun!