DEEP 8 update for 12 August 2022

Update 1.0.6: Even more depressing

Update 1.0.6: Even more depressing

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I've made minimal adjustments on how scrolling the mod table in controller mode works, let men know, if there's any problems
  • for those who seek to do that, it's now possible to enter the noble disctrict of Hedon not only through the convenient way of the sewers but also being bone crushed in the arena and thus improving your rank to under 50
  • "Depression" was apparently not inconvenient enough so I added that your fury bar does not fill while in this state, please report any inconveniences
  • MP sucker works on the party as well now ... can be useful for certain ... purposes
  • Ramirez Finish mod doesn't work anymore, when you start with 0 MP

~a 100 tiny fixes

