Patch 18 - Modern Props, Optimisations and more!

From fridges to monitors, cleaning supplies to toilets, this patch includes over 700 modern day assets to bring your adventures into the "now"!

Thanks to the community feedback we've also updated Potato-Mode to squeeze out every possible frame from your rig!

We also tweaked and fixed the following:

Custom Text Prop (Added in a hotfix but wasn't mentioned)

Fixed Ui Scaling issues on some elements

Fixed a whole bunch of Typos

Camera no longer moves while typing

Scroll to rotate a prop now works with the fly camera as well

Added an additional 20 unique user requested props (including static dice)

A handful of other minor tweaks and fixes

Next patch we're aiming to expand the character creator to accommodate Sci-fi and fantasy type humanoids. We've also started working on a 3D dice roller so dependant on the workload we have that in next patch as well!

As always here's the discord link should you wish to get involved in the feature discussions, contests, give feedback and more: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!