Redout Patch 1.7.1

General
- Improved Epic account linking feature. You can now manage it in the game options. (Note: switching versions from legacy vredition to current update on Steam disables the link. To restore it, link the account again).
- Fixed some rare game crashes.
UI
- External ship HUD is now restored correctly on retrying or restarting events after being eliminated.
- Re-introduced host and player count in main menu on Steam and host count only on Epic.
- You can no longer enter online menu while being offline.
- Position tracker on SRRL ships sometimes could’ve gone haywire after crashing on portal rims. Not anymore.
- Fixed minor issues with options in the pause menu.
Visuals
- Fixed boss portals appearing as a black, endless void. Now you can see through them.
- Fixed some track surface textures on Abruzzo.
- Improved fog behavior on Europa. Now it’s foggier!
- Fixed disappearing sky on PArty Rock-219’s moon. SRRL swears it’s not a hologram.
- Improved lighting on Rotorua.
- Minor lighting improvements on all other environments.
Changed files in this update