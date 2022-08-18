 Skip to content

Redout: Enhanced Edition update for 18 August 2022

Redout Patch 1.7.1

Patch 1.7.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Improved Epic account linking feature. You can now manage it in the game options. (Note: switching versions from legacy vredition to current update on Steam disables the link. To restore it, link the account again).
  • Fixed some rare game crashes.

UI

  • External ship HUD is now restored correctly on retrying or restarting events after being eliminated.
  • Re-introduced host and player count in main menu on Steam and host count only on Epic.
  • You can no longer enter online menu while being offline.
  • Position tracker on SRRL ships sometimes could’ve gone haywire after crashing on portal rims. Not anymore.
  • Fixed minor issues with options in the pause menu.

Visuals

  • Fixed boss portals appearing as a black, endless void. Now you can see through them.
  • Fixed some track surface textures on Abruzzo.
  • Improved fog behavior on Europa. Now it’s foggier!
  • Fixed disappearing sky on PArty Rock-219’s moon. SRRL swears it’s not a hologram.
  • Improved lighting on Rotorua.
  • Minor lighting improvements on all other environments.

Changed files in this update

