BALANCE

Pre-patch items that had their base damage increased by Enhancement will have their base damage rerolled to new values.

Flurry - Cooldown: 2s -> 3s

Flurry of Blows - Cooldown: 2s -> 3s

FIXED

Fixed some melee skill cooldowns starting over after they were already on cooldown.

Fixed a bug where default melee attack animations could combo more quickly than intended.