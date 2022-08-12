Danish & Czech & Japanese Update 1.62

Three new languages await you in Gretel's world.
Language:
You can now play Gretel in Danish, Czech and Japanese.
- You can use the "language menu" in the main menu to switch between languages.
Fixes:
- Fixed many bugs.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Three new languages await you in Gretel's world.
Language:
You can now play Gretel in Danish, Czech and Japanese.
Fixes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update