About Gretel update for 12 August 2022

Danish & Czech & Japanese Update 1.62

Build 9302774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Three new languages ​​await you in Gretel's world.

Language:

You can now play Gretel in Danish, Czech and Japanese.

  • You can use the "language menu" in the main menu to switch between languages.

Fixes:

  • Fixed many bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297651
  • Loading history…
