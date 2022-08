Share · View all patches · Build 9302768 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 10:39:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello, we are Team EARTH WARS.

We have just made the following update.

- Fixed a bug that button info was not displayed on the lobby screen.

We are planning a patch to improve the online area and game playability in the near future.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.