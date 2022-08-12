Early Access Patch Notes (update V0.4.9)

Dear Calamity Administrator

We are happy to show you our update

Please check the full update information below :

Add

·Added new skills and new mechanics for the boss.

·Sandworm now has minions, and minions have death whisper.

·Wind Wolf back-row minions have death whisper.

·Ancient Weapon now has minions. Administrators can get command when they defeat minions—added a new burst skill to Ancient Weapon.

·Thunder Snake’s Glacial Realm will become stronger after the rage.

·Added seven ultra commands and several adventure stories.

·In the future update, we will keep improving the boss mechanics.

Optimization and Adjustment

·When Administrators choose their reward, they can check stock information in the right bottom corner.

·Sandworm’s burst skill has been adjusting logic.

·Improving some skills buff icon.

·We have improved the boss's skills description.

We really appreciate every player who reports they are facing a bug or crashing issue. If you have to meet any bugs, please contact us in-game 'Report Problem', via steam, or discord.

Discord：

https://discord.gg/bBcXatNxPv

See you next time, Calamity Administrator