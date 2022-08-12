Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.303.129

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Features update:

Recommend staff numbers will now be colored in non-fix-sized structures.

Tools now have new default priority levels.

Aesthetics:

Re-worked model for Sankore Madrasah.

Resized Compost plants is now available.

Re-colored roof for Theaters and Academies.

Bugfixes:

Certain citizen occupations now have new instructions in the help texts.

Candy Workshop's staff now have corrected occupations.

With max tech level, no more error messages about "miss techs" will be shown.

Certain texts are now fixed.

Issues occurred on savefile saves and loads under rarest condition.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community