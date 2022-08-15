POSTAL: Brain Damaged SALE + Update

Get POSTAL: Brain Damaged right NOW! Civvie says you have to!
20% OFF or even more discount!
The base game is available 20% off this week, and so is the soundtrack and the art book. You can grab them all together in the Connoisseur Edition:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26678/POSTAL_Brain_Damaged__Connoisseur_Edition
But that's not all. If you own POSTAL 2 or POSTAL 4, some Hyperstrange classics, or some other FPS gems coming from our friends, you can get an even deeper discount taking advantage of one of the following bundles:
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26547/From_DUSK_Till_DUDE/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26549/Brain_Reaper/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26550/Brawns_and_Brains/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26556/ELDERBRAIN_Damaged/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26557/Dude_West/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26624/Cheesy_OneLiners_Galore/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26558/Leys_RAYZE_Dude/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26555/DUDE_on_DUDE_vol_1/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26554/DUDE_on_DUDE_vol_2/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26559/Brain_Damaged_Bloodnight/
UPDATE
Several things in the game, despite its initial perfectness, have been improved in our quest for godlike quality never before seen in games, let alone the POSTAL series. If you can read, you can find out what changed in the patch notes below. If you can't, and your aunt Flo is reading this to you, just go and play the game as usual.
Patch Notes
Straight outta suburbia
- Fight in front of the starting house rebalanced
- Fight in front of the spooky house rebalanced
- Blue key fight rebalanced
- Final fight rebalanced
- Misc adjustments to the enemy placement in the overall level
The Bareback Redemption
- The panopticon fight rebalanced
- Bigger on the inside
- Chain arena fight rebalanced
All are mad here, Dude
- Final arena fight rebalanced
Definitions of insanity
- First fire fountain fight rebalanced
Area 69
- Silo fight rebalanced
Audio
- Pizza and burger pickup audio added
- Farty Pants cloud of poop now has sound
- Gibbing stops npcs VO
- Fixed Covid death audio, it’s more in sync now
- Balloons are more interactive now
- Added tv static in a certain secret
- Leap of Hay
- Illuminati door aren’t silent anymore
- Fluorescent lights have a humming sound now
- Ferris wheel no longer silent
- Npc audio range is longer
Misc
- Added sequence notification in all sequential contraptions
Enough of that. Go play the game!
Your true family and friends:
Hyperstrange and RWS
