POSTAL: Brain Damaged SALE + Update

Get POSTAL: Brain Damaged right NOW! Civvie says you have to!

20% OFF or even more discount!

The base game is available 20% off this week, and so is the soundtrack and the art book. You can grab them all together in the Connoisseur Edition:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26678/POSTAL_Brain_Damaged__Connoisseur_Edition

But that's not all. If you own POSTAL 2 or POSTAL 4, some Hyperstrange classics, or some other FPS gems coming from our friends, you can get an even deeper discount taking advantage of one of the following bundles:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26547/From_DUSK_Till_DUDE/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26549/Brain_Reaper/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26550/Brawns_and_Brains/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26556/ELDERBRAIN_Damaged/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26557/Dude_West/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26624/Cheesy_OneLiners_Galore/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26558/Leys_RAYZE_Dude/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26555/DUDE_on_DUDE_vol_1/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26554/DUDE_on_DUDE_vol_2/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/26559/Brain_Damaged_Bloodnight/

Several things in the game, despite its initial perfectness, have been improved in our quest for godlike quality never before seen in games, let alone the POSTAL series. If you can read, you can find out what changed in the patch notes below. If you can't, and your aunt Flo is reading this to you, just go and play the game as usual.

Patch Notes

Straight outta suburbia

Fight in front of the starting house rebalanced

Fight in front of the spooky house rebalanced

Blue key fight rebalanced

Final fight rebalanced

Misc adjustments to the enemy placement in the overall level

The Bareback Redemption

The panopticon fight rebalanced

Bigger on the inside

Chain arena fight rebalanced

All are mad here, Dude

Final arena fight rebalanced

Definitions of insanity

First fire fountain fight rebalanced

Area 69

Silo fight rebalanced

Audio

Pizza and burger pickup audio added

Farty Pants cloud of poop now has sound

Gibbing stops npcs VO

Fixed Covid death audio, it’s more in sync now

Balloons are more interactive now

Added tv static in a certain secret

Leap of Hay

Illuminati door aren’t silent anymore

Fluorescent lights have a humming sound now

Ferris wheel no longer silent

Npc audio range is longer

Misc

Added sequence notification in all sequential contraptions

Enough of that. Go play the game!

Your true family and friends:

Hyperstrange and RWS