Chicken Invaders Universe update for 12 August 2022

Early Access version 117

Share · View all patches · Build 9302462 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yet another unexpected update. The main addition are Pot Luck missions. These are daily challenge missions where everyone flies with the same spacecraft and equipment. For the next 3 days, daily challenges will be Pot Luck. Afterwards, Pot Luck appears with a 20% probability each day (another 20% for Weapons Training, and the remaining 60% for regular Daily Missions).

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-117-2/23469

