Yet another unexpected update. The main addition are Pot Luck missions. These are daily challenge missions where everyone flies with the same spacecraft and equipment. For the next 3 days, daily challenges will be Pot Luck. Afterwards, Pot Luck appears with a 20% probability each day (another 20% for Weapons Training, and the remaining 60% for regular Daily Missions).

More information about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/early-access-version-117-2/23469