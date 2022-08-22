Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt released on Steam!



Hello Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt fans!

We have some great news for you - the game and Cretaceous Terror Pack DLC are live right now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1461030/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059460/

As we’ve promised previously here, EVERYONE who has previously purchased Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter Reborn on Steam should find Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt in their Steam Library within 24 hours from this announcement. If the game isn’t there for whatever reason, please, make sure to restart Steam and check Steam Library again.

For those who missed Playtest, here is list of changes in the game:

New game Engine;

Reworked locomotion, pathfinding and dinosaurs' behavior;

Reworked game’s economy and progression systems;

Improved tutorial system;

Improved UI/UX experience based on community feedback;

Improved Observer and Lethal game modes;

Multiple QoL improvements;

Multiple bug-fixes for gameplay, sound, animations and UI;

New in-game feature which allows players to choose which dinosaurs to spawn and the density of their spawns.

Thank you all for your support and patience. We appreciate it!

Stay safe and good hunting,

DDE Team