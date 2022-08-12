Minor update #4

2022-08-12
- added safety check to prevent crash when cheesling dies while carrying object (quick restart bug, actual cause still unknown)
- mouse locked to window during gameplay
- vortex enemies now drop coins/health
- typo on end of run screen QASAR > QUASAR
- fixed bug that would sometimes show deliveries as successful when actually failed
- removed debughook that could reset all steam achievements
- fixed some failed deliveries that would show 50+ minute times
- rockets will now only detonate against large enemies, small enemies will be killed instantly with no explosion
- enemies can now drop more than one coin!
Changed files in this update