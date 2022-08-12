 Skip to content

Pizza Death update for 12 August 2022

Minor update #4

Last edited by Wendy

2022-08-12

  • added safety check to prevent crash when cheesling dies while carrying object (quick restart bug, actual cause still unknown)
  • mouse locked to window during gameplay
  • vortex enemies now drop coins/health
  • typo on end of run screen QASAR > QUASAR
  • fixed bug that would sometimes show deliveries as successful when actually failed
  • removed debughook that could reset all steam achievements
  • fixed some failed deliveries that would show 50+ minute times
  • rockets will now only detonate against large enemies, small enemies will be killed instantly with no explosion
  • enemies can now drop more than one coin!

