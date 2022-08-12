 Skip to content

Tastemaker update for 12 August 2022

Devblog 23

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the first update since my summer break. I’m very excited to be able to start releasing regular updates again. My aim is to release an update and dev blog every week.

Placement UI

When you place items, you now get a placement overlay, which hopefully makes it more readable where you can place objects without obstructing paths.

Guest order system

In the past, The chefs were not always in sync with what guests ordered. I completely reworked this system so they should now always be in sync.

AI system

The kitchen windows required me to make a lot of changes to the AI system. It should now be more performant. And a lot more dynamic, meaning that I should be able to add AI interactions much faster.

Slightly reworked staff window

The staff window received a slight rework. I think that the new version is more readable.

Other small updates:

  • Added a move hotkey.
  • Fixed issue where changing floors would deselect item
  • Fixed a bug where storage settings would be swapped on load.
  • Fixed bug where paint mode would be deselected on camera rotation
  • Renamed “Ingredient pile” to “Ingredients”

