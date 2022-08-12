 Skip to content

Infinity Wars - Animated Trading Card Game update for 12 August 2022

Free to Play Date Announcement

[Free to Play Launch Date Announcement](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

We've got a big one... today, we revealed the launch date to our Intrigue Kickstarter, and Open Early Access phase in our newest video. We have less than three weeks left to wait!

The game is getting a pretty large patch within the next 24 hours, and public access won't currently be allowed, and we'll be posting patch notes up for that early next week for our Patreon users, but everybody else has only weeks left to wait before they can jump back in to Infinity Wars Classic, as we work to destroy Pay to Win.

See you all on the battlefield REAL SOON, Rift Runner...

Discord: discord.gg/y8KGxk4
Patreon: patreon.com/lightmarestudios

[www.infinitywarsclassic.com](www.infinitywarsclassic.com)

