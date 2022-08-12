Build Update Notes (12 August 2022)

Story Mode
- Rebalanced difficulty of the final stage.
- Fixed Woolley Chapter 4 crash when there are 2 or more characters touched active power station.
- Fixed Story Mode Sound Effects not playing.
- Fixed out of memory crash.
Titans
- Thundaross' ultimate improvements.
- Kongkrete's abilities balancing and improvements.
- Fixed missing Kongkrete skins.
Extras
- General fixes on lore pages.
General fixes and improvements.
- Fixed crash in Palekana Port when crane was used by an S-class Titan to attack.
- AI related fixes.
- Online Multiplayer stability improvements.
