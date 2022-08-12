 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GigaBash update for 12 August 2022

Build Update Notes (12 August 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 9302173 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story Mode

  • Rebalanced difficulty of the final stage.
  • Fixed Woolley Chapter 4 crash when there are 2 or more characters touched active power station.
  • Fixed Story Mode Sound Effects not playing.
  • Fixed out of memory crash.

Titans

  • Thundaross' ultimate improvements.
  • Kongkrete's abilities balancing and improvements.
  • Fixed missing Kongkrete skins.

Extras

  • General fixes on lore pages.

General fixes and improvements.

  • Fixed crash in Palekana Port when crane was used by an S-class Titan to attack.
  • AI related fixes.
  • Online Multiplayer stability improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1546401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link