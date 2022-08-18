 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 18 August 2022

1.13.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy 2nd Anniversary! Finish Limited-time Quests to get Anniversary Special Lobby Style & Statue!
Otherworld Legends 2nd Anniversary lobby style, Arcadian Sanctuary
Otherworld Legends 2nd Anniversary Commemorative Statue
*Bugs fixed:
-Fixed Walkman unlock glitch
-Fixed Health glitch when Hillding wears Paper Armor
-Fixed morphing glitch when Quan uses the "Shadow Strike" skill

