Update 1.1 is now live!

This update is a smaller one, as we've been mostly focused on fixing bugs. However, we've managed to include one heavily requested feature - the ability to reset talent points. This update also adds some new building blocks.
Reset Talent Points
To reset talent points, you need to visit the Witch's Hut located in the Stonebridge realm.
New Building Blocks
We've added new building blocks, some are rotated versions of previous blocks, while others are completely brand new!
Version 1.1.0 Changelog
- Added ability to reset talents
- Talk to the Witch in the Stonebridge realm
- Added new blocks
- Some are rotated variants of existing blocks
- Some are brand new
- Tweaked multiple recipes to use new blocks
- Significantly increased final boss health
- Increased stack size for pelts from 20 to 50
- Changed talent requirements for several summon spells
- Adjusted Woodcutting tooltip to inform that it also increases wood and seeds obtained from trees
- Added option to disable videos for compatibility purposes
- Fixed issue with player summons scaling with difficulty
- Fixed item duplication glitch
- Fixed issue with Pernach weapon having the wrong category
- Fixed issue with multiple weapons being incorrectly classified as bigger variants
- Fixed issue with Oak Planks not dropping when destroyed
- Fixed issue with duplicate Lion Statue in crafting window
- Fixed issue with incorrect sprite for grown Potato
- Fixed issue with Animal Feed Grinder having no sounds
- Fixed issue with multiple armor sets having incorrect back layer sprites
- Fixed issue with missing texture for Silver Tankard
- Fixed issue with missing tooltip for Divine Intervention buff
- Fixed multiple talent tooltips
- Fixed issue with multiple items having incorrect building rules, which allowed player to obtain them in the tutorial
- Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Coins for Words" quest
- Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Talk to Hansel" quest
- Fixed issue with Filt quest getting stuck if a player leaves the Woodbury during the event
- Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Talk to Bernhard" quest
- Fixed issue with "Debt Collector" quest allowing to collect money multiple times
- Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Marrius in Stonebridge
- Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Ekiel in Stonebridge
- Fixed issue with Wulnard not giving Herbalist Robe as a reward for his quest
- Fixed issue with Ezmon taking gold from player multiple times
- Fixed issue with Orwell's dialogue not making sense after completing Sellwords storyline
- Fixed issue with Varlin in Nightden repeating dialogue
- Fixed issue with Ranald giving sticks to the player multiple times
- Ranald in Woodbury now tells the player to travel to a Forest to get the wood
- Changed Drysoil Crystals quest to make it easier to understand
- Changed Callan quest to only require talking to most of the people, not all of them
- Fixed all reported language problems
**Thank you for your support,
Polished Games Team**
