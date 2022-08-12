Update 1.1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9302013 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 08:26:03 UTC by Wendy

Reset Talent Points



To reset talent points, you need to visit the Witch's Hut located in the Stonebridge realm.

New Building Blocks



We've added new building blocks, some are rotated versions of previous blocks, while others are completely brand new!

Version 1.1.0 Changelog

Added ability to reset talents Talk to the Witch in the Stonebridge realm

Added new blocks Some are rotated variants of existing blocks Some are brand new Tweaked multiple recipes to use new blocks

Significantly increased final boss health

Increased stack size for pelts from 20 to 50

Changed talent requirements for several summon spells

Adjusted Woodcutting tooltip to inform that it also increases wood and seeds obtained from trees

Added option to disable videos for compatibility purposes

Fixed issue with player summons scaling with difficulty

Fixed item duplication glitch

Fixed issue with Pernach weapon having the wrong category

Fixed issue with multiple weapons being incorrectly classified as bigger variants

Fixed issue with Oak Planks not dropping when destroyed

Fixed issue with duplicate Lion Statue in crafting window

Fixed issue with incorrect sprite for grown Potato

Fixed issue with Animal Feed Grinder having no sounds

Fixed issue with multiple armor sets having incorrect back layer sprites

Fixed issue with missing texture for Silver Tankard

Fixed issue with missing tooltip for Divine Intervention buff

Fixed multiple talent tooltips

Fixed issue with multiple items having incorrect building rules, which allowed player to obtain them in the tutorial

Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Coins for Words" quest

Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Talk to Hansel" quest

Fixed issue with Filt quest getting stuck if a player leaves the Woodbury during the event

Fixed issue that prevented some players from completing "Talk to Bernhard" quest

Fixed issue with "Debt Collector" quest allowing to collect money multiple times

Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Marrius in Stonebridge

Fixed issue with stuck dialogue with Ekiel in Stonebridge

Fixed issue with Wulnard not giving Herbalist Robe as a reward for his quest

Fixed issue with Ezmon taking gold from player multiple times

Fixed issue with Orwell's dialogue not making sense after completing Sellwords storyline

Fixed issue with Varlin in Nightden repeating dialogue

Fixed issue with Ranald giving sticks to the player multiple times

Ranald in Woodbury now tells the player to travel to a Forest to get the wood

Changed Drysoil Crystals quest to make it easier to understand

Changed Callan quest to only require talking to most of the people, not all of them

Fixed all reported language problems

**Thank you for your support,

Polished Games Team**