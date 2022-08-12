 Skip to content

Tyrant's Blessing update for 12 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.592

Patch Notes v1.0.592

Build 9301981

Hey everyone!
As we go into the weekend, we have another patch for you all addressing some more of the bug reports as well as making some changes to improve the game. If any of you run into any more bugs, please report them in our Discord through the ticketing system. And as always, please consider leaving us a review here on Steam. It really helps us out, plus we love getting to read through everyone's feedback!

Changes
  • Dynamite Specter spawn less dynamites.
  • Enemy Hp and Damage scales up slower.
  • Remove random recruit. Allow players to recruit any heroes and pets.
  • Automatically set window aspect ratio to 16:9 when exit full screen mode.
Bug Fix
  • Fix showing Victory achievement when defeat by Tyrant
  • Fix ununsed Unity Servicesthat generates Unity Analytics folder. Please note that we never attempt to collect any user data.

