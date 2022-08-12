Patch Notes v1.0.592

Hey everyone!

As we go into the weekend, we have another patch for you all addressing some more of the bug reports as well as making some changes to improve the game. If any of you run into any more bugs, please report them in our Discord through the ticketing system. And as always, please consider leaving us a review here on Steam. It really helps us out, plus we love getting to read through everyone's feedback!

Changes

Dynamite Specter spawn less dynamites.

Enemy Hp and Damage scales up slower.

Remove random recruit. Allow players to recruit any heroes and pets.

Automatically set window aspect ratio to 16:9 when exit full screen mode.

Bug Fix