Lys and Ruka's Magical Bag update for 12 August 2022

Updated to ver1.08!

Patchnotes

・I've fixed a bad process in the management of items. Hope this leads to improvement. ......!
・The calculation of attack power of bare hands was different from what was expected.
Fixed a bug that the timing for calculating the extra experience from happy potions with + was missing.

・Some items with long descriptions of spirit stones have full details, but we have added the sentence "The description follows the Details".

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

