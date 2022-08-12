Updated August 12, 2022

The contents of this update are as follows:

Change the image of lunar after flying. Fix some bugs that may cause the game to jam. Pluto and the enemies in Chapter 6 increase their physical attack resistance. Add [Special gems], which can only be obtained in Chapter 6 (small monsters and special enemies), and can be embedded in some advanced shield equipment, cute pet advanced shields, mercenary shields and a few special weapons.

[note]: This update is an additional database update in the middle of the game. All equipment that can be inlaid with special gems will only have gemstone holes when the equipment is obtained again. The existing equipment in the current game progress will not have gemstone holes. If it has been obtained, then part of it can only be obtained in Chapter 6 by brush monsters or special enemies (such as Spitfire soldiers). However, newly opened games are not affected by the above.