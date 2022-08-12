 Skip to content

Vactics update for 12 August 2022

Vactics Hotfix Update

12 August 2022

Feedback from a player alerted me to a bug where they set their in-game resolution and were unable to reset their resolution back any longer.

This update pushed to the game client is aimed at addressing this issues for affected players. Please let me know in the forum if the issue is not resolved when you download the update.

Thanks to the user who alerted me to the problem via the feedback form in-game. Sorry for any frustration it may have caused. I'm planning on adding a reset defaults button to the video options in the next full update.

Gerard / The Lemur Conspiracy

Client Versions

Early Access: #0.300.3902
Demo: #0.300.3902

Changes

  • Fixed bug where resolution would get stuck on a specific setting and could not be changed.

