Icarus Week Thirty-Six Update | Critical Hit | New hitbox design for animals

This week we have revamped our Critical Hit System to provide a more dynamic and authentic combat experience that requires you to refine your precision and timing.

The new Hit Areas System is more realistic, dramatically reducing the damage delivered on enemy’s protected and armored body parts (less critical areas) while also dealing more damage on their weak points (critical areas).

To help you become adept with this system, a new mission will place you in a target practice course. This will unlock unique blueprints to craft your own targets also, if you want to spend more time becoming a marksman with your weapon of choice.

To wrap up an update of all things accuracy, two new crossbows have been introduced to the Orbital Workshop with a new set of bolts with both speed and power options.

Hit Feedback System

We have revamped the Critical Hit and Hit Areas System in Icarus to provide more accurate and detailed combat. This will make hitting critical shots trickier but far more rewarding. Our game designers have been busy refining where these hit zones are and developing a tiered system for Hit Zones that provide different levels of impact. All together it makes it more imperative you consider your aim and accuracy when picking your targets.

These new Hit Zones are:

Extra Weak - Critical Hit Damage

Weak - Partial Critical Hit Damage

Hardened - Damage Reduced

Extra Hardened - Damaged Greatly Reduced

No Damage - 0 Damage

Each zone as seen and mentioned above will have a unique, associated icon displayed at impact to show you where your attack landed. This also means damage will scale, and blows landed to tougher parts of the foe will be dramatically less effective and put you in a compromising position.

This work also opens up the possibility of more non-earthlike creatures in future with their own unique anatomy…

Mission | POTSHOT: Training

To practice the new Critical Hit and Hit Areas System we’ve given you a target practice course on Olympus.

Players will get a weapon on arrival or can bring their own from the Orbital Workshop to use on various test dummies. Completion of the mission at a high enough score will unlock the blueprints to craft the Wooden Bear Target Dummy and the Bullseye Target, complete with the new hit zone feature for practice on your outposts or in missions.

Your mission briefing is as follows:

POTSHOT: Training

//OPERATOR: UDA

// BIOME: Forest

// BACKGROUND: The Operator has set up a testing area for Contractors to train and hone their skills.

// MISSION: Complete the test with a passing score.

//TERMS: Flat fee. A selection of weapons will be provided for testing purposes only.

Two new Crossbows

We’re adding not one but two new Crossbows to the Workshop to coincide with the theme of this update. Inaris have made available the ‘Rapid’ and ‘Heavy’ Crossbow variants in the Orbital Workshop.

The Rapid, as the name suggests, is built to send bolts down range at an unmatched pace. The Heavy, sacrifices speed for power, sporting a much heavier draw weight that deals a significant amount of increased damage.

The two crossbows with two different styles suit different situations on Icarus - choose one, take both, the choice is yours.

An additional piece of hardware available from the Workshop now is the Larkwell Bolt Set. A 25 pack of deadly bolts with unmatched damage output should make for a powerful combination with your new weapon of choice.

Dedicated Servers work

As part of our ongoing work with ‘data decentralization’, including dedicated servers, we have been tackling game flow issues such as how players connect to the game, what happens if players are offline when a mission completes and what happens to characters who have joined a prospect when the server is offline. We believe design-wise we have tackled the major considerations and are implementing the new character flow as we speak. We’ll reveal specifics closer to release, as when we introduce dedicated servers it will change how multiplayer sessions function.

Changelog v1.2.11.99931

As always, our Changelog includes some ‘future content’ updates. These aren’t available in this week’s update but they are things our devs are working on for future updates and chapters. These don’t have confirmed dates, haven’t been tested or balanced yet and may even be taken back to the drawing board - but we thought you might enjoy seeing behind-the-scenes.

New Content

Transitioned to new area-based critical hit system. Added target dummy deployable. Critical hit zones will now be cleaner and clearer, we can now add armored, partial critical and no damage zones very easily

Committing Missed Gamestate file which fixes floating damage numbers and enables the new visual aspect of critical hit zones

Added helper function to use when appending new critical hit areas in BP child classes

DEP_Target_Dummy mesh, material and textures

Dummy Target Mission: Adding in base flow for the target dummy and bullseye target mission, intent is a sort of course involving the targets with a score to achieve based on difficulty, various weapons will be provided and the course will be replayable as a sort of minigame, all first pass quest BP's added and relevant datatables added for the quest

Adding Wooden Bear and Bullseye Target Dummy Items

Adding Recipes and a Character Flag for the Target Dummy and Bullseye

Added critical hit zones for worm type creatures

Adding a Target Range Controller, Target, Trigger and Scoreboard, Setting up Basic Logic in Mission for Quick Testing

Base Implementation of Target Range System, includes both a Timer and Scoring

Removing Semicolon which was preventing a property from being marked as BlueprintAssignable and failing build Validation

Fixing Inventory Container Acess Crash that could occur when retrieving item stats

Progress on the Target Range system so Targets and Triggers Register on a Controller and Scoreboards Register Controllers

Fixing up issues so scores, time and triggers can be called by clients to enact changes on the server

Target Range and Scores now replicate

Adding Reload Components to cache high scores for the target range

Creating Highscore Scoreboard

Target Range Targets change their texture when hit and revert to the normal texture when reset

Exposing Functions so Targets know when a round is active, this means they can move around, shift their scoring zones and play animations

Exposing Reset functions to tarts can retuirn to their default state when the round completes

Removing a semicolon which was casuing an issue with build validation as it was preventing a UPROPERTY defination from being read

Adding in world widget for Range Scoreboard

Updating Player Names to use Character Names on Range Scoreboard

Adding Various Movements to Bear Targets making them harder to hit

Fixing Error in last commit where player names where not being stored correctly in the TargetRangeController, Players will now be able to see their names and scores on the scoreboard

Added Strong Points on Creature Horns/Tusks for Critical Hit Areas. This means when hitting a Creature in the Horn/Tusk, the player will deal less damage

Update critical hit audio system to handle new critical hit area types, allowing us to give different types of audio feedback for different types of critical damage

Adding in base layout for Forest Course for the Dummy Target mission, quest markers placed currently just spawn the stationary target, moving targets and layout tweaks to follow, also made some material switches to make the targets more visible and easier to see a successful hit

Adding first pass of strong point hit zone audio and data table entries. Audio to be tweaked and worked with feedback

DEP_Target_Dummy_Bullseye mesh, textures and material

Add Inaris Crossbow A and B variants to the Workshop. A is a faster paced weapon while the B variant is slow and hits harder

Update Crossbow icons and add missing Meta tags

Update hit audio systems for both melee and ballistics to force hit success parameters to false if the local player lands a hit within defined types of critical hit area. This will allow us to dial back some of the positive feedback on impact sounds if the hit was weakened due to hitting a creature's 'strong point' etc

Charging Bear Targets now Run and Collapse at their specified distance

Run Across Bear Targets can now be given a distance to run rather than use a static value

Added Critical Hit Zone Icons to UMG_FloatingDamageNumbers

Dummy Target Mission: Swapped out a few of the standard bear dummies for the moving ones, added in scoring scaling per prospect difficulty, added in different scoring based on damage dealt to targets with a multiplier to critical zones where the damage was dealt, fixed an issue where the live scoreboard wasn't tied to the controller

Fixed Inaris crossbow not being able to reload properly as the reload montage was blending out too quickly

Adding the logic to display the new critical damage icons to the damage numbers

Adding Bullseye Target Dummy Deployable Setup and Blueprint Assets

Added Target Dummy Icon to D_Itemable

Added Bullseye Target Icon to D_Itemable

Updating Forest Range Quest Flow to include simplified quest steps and a timer

All weapons in provided in the forest range quest are now tagged as quest items and are replenished every 30 seconds

Updating Mission Range Crate Mesh and BP

Dummy Target Mission: Increasing the timer for the course and tweaking the required score to reflect the scoring system

Updating Range Targets so they reload their delays and movement distances so we don't have to set up each time upon reload, refreshing BP nodes so everything compiles and removing old un-used variables

Updating Forest Range In World Widgets for the Scoreboard, High Score and Weapons

Dummy Target Mission:Adding in better course flow for the mission, moved around layout and reduced overall course length with a better path towards the exit, adding a version of the wood railing with better collision for the course and adding in a Dressing BP to spawn on course start to frame the course

Dummy Target Mission: Fixing Quest Marker rotation for the set dressing for the course being off on spawn

Dummy Target Mission:Removing Course dressing BP from Quest marker preview setup

Improve accuracy of Bear target dummy collision. Fix mesh only having 4 LODs (66k LOD0)

Small balance tweak for CURRENT crit hit and null crit hit points

Fixed missing string table entry for the shooting range time sub-quest

Adding new Stat for Rendering Vapour Condensers Inert, Adding Stat to Target Range Mission

Add replicated events to target range controller for score updates and new high score, and replicate existing round ended event. Allows more feedback to be added to target range BPs

Update Target Dummy to use new optimized Mesh, fixing the material swapping bug at the same time

Fix collision on BerryBush meshes and disable collision in BP components

Added a server check to BP_FLODCull incase clients were trying to call server functions

Fixed the target range using incorrect data to show player scores, now uses the character name instead of the internal Steam ID

Updating Replication and Reload Functionality of All Target Range Blueprints

Adding and Updating quest text so it makes more sence

Added on-screen UI to show time and score while using the target range

Add Larkwell Standard Bolt item to Meta Workshop

Updated name and text for two new crossbows by Inaris

Completed name and description for this week's training mission

Dummy Range Mission: Reverting scoring system back to not factor in damage scaling and rely on critical zone hits, reduced mission scoring requirement to reflect, now has a min of 100 and max of 250 for score required

Fixed Target Range Bear Target Popup/RunAcross variants occasionally getting stuck on their movement paths

Adding BP implimentation for round start in target range

Adding in events for score board and round begin. Sounds for round will be updated once created. Adding blueprint behavior

Adding unique round end sound for the target range to differentiate it between mission update

Potshot: Training, moving bullseye targets temporarily to shift them out of the foliage until we get the cull volume working, adding character talent as mission reward for the target dummies to show the recipe unlock on the prospect select screen

Ranged bear targets now project their rails to WorldStatic instead of to landscape. Fixed BaseMeleeDamageResistance_Percent stat not being used. Fixed floating damage numbers sometimes showing two critical hit icons at once. BP_TargetRange_Bullseye no longer takes melee damage

Fixing issues where clients could not see quest steps and scores on the target range - there where some variables that were not being replicated correctly

Updates to spacialization of the points increase sound at the target range

Fixed bear target rails not projecting to landscape. Updated rails mesh material

Fixed an issue causing the Repair Speed Attachment (and it's Advanced equivelant) to give slower action speed, instead of faster speed

Fixed target range bear movement & death state not being replicated correctly to clients

Updarting Replication of Target Range Controller and Target Range Target to allow for client synced movements

Fixed bear rotation acting erratically at low frame rates. Fixed bears collapsing at wrong yaw rotation when reversing along rails

Potshot Mission: Adding in new prospect images for the mission select and prospect tree view

Potshot Mission: Adding in the new board meshes for the score and high score models, switching out the static mesh collision for cubes on the Bullseye targets for more accurate hit detection in the critical zones

Fixed bear target dummies trying to rotate after being collapsed

Bear target dummies now generate a spline track that they move along. Bear target dummies now smoothly rotate when they reach the end of their track

Update to the target range start sound

Fixed

Re-commit Building Upgrade Tool A Wood

Adjustment to reverb send on geysers to accomodate for being inside built structures nearby. Volume and reverb drops in volume so its not too loud. Also made similar adjustments to wolfpack

Fix Extractors and drills generate at login but aren't considered active after reload/restart, ensure that any generator traits are restarted when biofuel drills are reloaded, this means that biofuel drills continue to consume fuel correctly after save/load

Fix T4 and Meta extractors extracting exotics faster after reload/restart, ensure that BP_Extractor::UpdateMiningRateFromResourceType correctly applies multipler from ore deposit for extraction speed, this means that extractors always run at the correct rate after save/load

Balance tweaks to the crossbow audio to make sure the Inaris crossbow doesn't feel much louder than the standard crossbow

Fixing up passing world context to nodes for item stat calucations to make it easier to access item stats and information in blueprint

Converted interaction hold time to a variable

Passing transient creature vocals through to canyon delay system, Adds slapback delay to specific creature vocals in situations defined by terrain zone audio heatmap

Fixed a bug where leaving the prospect via dropship would give you a grace period then immediately remove all modifiers including the grace period within the same frame. This caused players to be vulnerable to damage while extracting and potentially lose their items

ITM Attachment mesh, materials and textures added. 4 color variations for different attachment types

Update several deployables Thermal component settings to better represent the assets and scale across all deployables nicely

Additional +-5 degrees added to Heater and Cooler T4 deployables

Changed colour of debug text when visualing Thermal Component affect from red -> yellow, and added drop shadow

Sending Pickaxe and Axe impacts to canyon delays. Gives a more accurate representation of space when using these tools outdoors

Update the dialogue system to give us more options for fine tuning subtitle timing, and added a few other improvements: Can override the display length of individual dialogue lines, can override the dialogue speaker per-line, nativised some of the functions previously done in UMG_Dialogue into a subtitle queue manager, improved how the dialogue UI system handles dialogue interruptions added dev functions to make dialogue testing easier

Fix extractors and drills don't currently stay activated (dev build), fix an issue with C++ compiler optimisations that only affects development builds, not release builds

Prototype of a system which would allow us to author subtitle markers within FMOD dialogue event timelines, which could potentially be used in the future to fine-tune subtitle timing to audio

Fixed destruction effects on the Dry Run blocking mesh

Fixed a bug where in an inventory if you right click and hit "deploy" on an item (e.g. Crafting Bench) it would show both the inventory and the placing ghost. Now the inventory automatically closes on button press

Improve grass allowing for billboards to appear better. Fix SM LOD distances do they swap out sooner to improve perf

Fixing issue where Deep Mining Ore Deposits where not showing the correct highlightable on clients, players connected as clients can now see the specific ore type in the in world popup

Fix adding cloud brighten up Caves by reducing light dissipation on overcast for cave biome

Updated Credits. Added Trace Studio and Entangled to UMG_CreditsPage

Fixed issue where drinking to put of fires would make players immune to fire and cause the 'Burning' modifier to fail when attempting to set the player on fire, when this failed the flammable instance would still be applied and never be removed due to the loss of linkage from the modifier. Adding fallback cases and preventing the flammable instance from being added in the first place if the modifer could not be applied

The 'Wet' modifier gained after being submerged in water no longer makes you immune to fire, but now reduces the chance you will catch on fire

Seperating out 'Wet' and 'InWater' gameplay tags

Adding 'OnFire' gameplaytag

Adding toolbox mesh for Melee Attachments, it now has its own unique mesh rather than the same one as the modules

Clear out Cloud Map variable on instance of Atmosphere Controller in Olympus, pointing to a texture which doesn't exist, causing a warning on startup

Update Alteration Bench and Advanced Alteration Bench descriptions to better communicate the multi-purpose nature of the benches. - Updated Alteration Bench collision to be more accurate

Fixed bad LOD settings on Polarbear Carcass causing it to LOD too early

Removed unobtainable CanHarvestPolarBearTrophy stat from Polarbear Trophy/Head item reward

Removed never used Generic_Tree_Leaf item reward entry

The buff provided by drinking now longer grants fire immunity (Players can still 'drink' to remove the fire debuff, 3 modifiers are granted, 1 extinguishes the fire and last a second, 1 provides the cooling and lasts longer)

Simplified gameplay tags for extingushing fires, it now relies on one tag rather than the 3 it was based on

Fixed an issue causing the Seared Mushroom (campfire) appearing as the Mushroom Soup (potbelly stove)

Delete unused Alteration Bench T3 and T4 V1 revisions (too similar to be repurposed to something else)

Update BPs/data to use V2 revision of T3 Alteration Bench

Recreated merged version of Alteration Bench T4 meshes without unwanted elements from BP

Delete Alteration Bench T4 Destructible Mesh created from BP merged mesh containing unwanted elements and being 200k verts, fixed filenames of T4 Alteration Bench meshes, fixed Deployable mesh components not using the Deployable collision profile, fixed T3 Alteration Bench collision being auto convex instead of simplified boxes, fixed LOD settings on T3 and T4 Alteration Bench meshes, fixup redirectors

Update T4 Alteration Bench to use new Destructible Mesh asset

Fix Extractors and drills generate at login but aren't considered active after reload/restart, refactor drill and extractor blueprints using the IcarusBeginPlayEvent to perform final checks, ensure that any generator traits are restarted when biofuel drills/extractors are reloaded, ensure that any energy traits are restarted when battery powered drills/extractors are reloaded, ensure that should auto restart is correctly flagged, this means that biofuel drills continue to consume fuel/battery power correctly after multiple save/load

Fix T4 and Meta extractors extracting exotics faster after reload/restart, ensure that BP_Extractor::UpdateMiningRateFromResourceType correctly applies multipler from ore deposit for extraction speed, rebalance extractor speed to what it was prior to fix, this means that extractors always run at the correct rate after save/load

Future Content