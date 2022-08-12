 Skip to content

Virus_ (Un-Released) update for 12 August 2022

(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r1

Share · View all patches · Build 9301487 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Work has begun on 0.6, and with that... more closed testing! So enjoy the first revision (of many)!
-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

New Level Assets :
I've been wanting to add more cosmetic and functional tiles into the game, to inspire more creativity with levels! So expect even more tiles to be added soon!

  • Added Wall Spikes
  • Added Glowing Tile Variant [Light Blue] (Textured and Tiled)
  • Added White Tiles (Base, Textured, and Tiled)
Changes

Level Editor :

  • The player can now middle mouse to select tiles currently placed in the world and place it into the currently selected slot

This was a feature that should've been added in the first place, so I'm more than happy to announce it's finally in!

Level Assets :

  • All Spikes :

    • Shrunk the spike hitbox slightly
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue with the song "Malware" that caused it to take slightly longer to load
  • Fixed a bug that caused the post processing option in the settings menu to not work
  • Fixed a bug where if the player zoomed out the camera out, past a certain point every button in the tile selector wouldn't be shown
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the player could accidentally place tiles when a menu is open
  • Fixed a bug where when a player falls from a wall jump spot down to a wall jump spot below it, and taps to the side, the player would fall in the air without moving
  • Fixed a collision issue between the player and one block wide holes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1965821
