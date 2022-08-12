(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r1

Work has begun on 0.6, and with that... more closed testing! So enjoy the first revision (of many)!
-Jessica
Patch Notes
New
New Level Assets :
I've been wanting to add more cosmetic and functional tiles into the game, to inspire more creativity with levels! So expect even more tiles to be added soon!
- Added Wall Spikes
- Added Glowing Tile Variant [Light Blue] (Textured and Tiled)
- Added White Tiles (Base, Textured, and Tiled)
Changes
Level Editor :
- The player can now middle mouse to select tiles currently placed in the world and place it into the currently selected slot
This was a feature that should've been added in the first place, so I'm more than happy to announce it's finally in!
Level Assets :
All Spikes :
- Shrunk the spike hitbox slightly
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with the song "Malware" that caused it to take slightly longer to load
- Fixed a bug that caused the post processing option in the settings menu to not work
- Fixed a bug where if the player zoomed out the camera out, past a certain point every button in the tile selector wouldn't be shown
- Fixed a bug where sometimes the player could accidentally place tiles when a menu is open
- Fixed a bug where when a player falls from a wall jump spot down to a wall jump spot below it, and taps to the side, the player would fall in the air without moving
- Fixed a collision issue between the player and one block wide holes
