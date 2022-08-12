(Virus_); - ub_0.6_r1

Work has begun on 0.6, and with that... more closed testing! So enjoy the first revision (of many)!

-Jessica

Patch Notes

New

New Level Assets :

I've been wanting to add more cosmetic and functional tiles into the game, to inspire more creativity with levels! So expect even more tiles to be added soon!

Added Wall Spikes

Added Glowing Tile Variant [Light Blue] (Textured and Tiled)

Added White Tiles (Base, Textured, and Tiled)

Changes

Level Editor :

The player can now middle mouse to select tiles currently placed in the world and place it into the currently selected slot

This was a feature that should've been added in the first place, so I'm more than happy to announce it's finally in!

Level Assets :

All Spikes : Shrunk the spike hitbox slightly



Bug Fixes