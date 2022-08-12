Announcement of hotfix maintenance on 12th August

Hello, This is Kritika Global.
Through the hotfix, Diamond Auction become unavailable for a while.
- Maintenance Times:
- Start: KST 15:00 / GMT 06:00 / CET 08:00 / PST previous day 22:00
- End: KST 16:00 / GMT 07:00 / CET 09:00 / PST 23:00
Currently team found abusing case that some accounts used illegaly Diamond Auction so team will stop the function. Team also has on discussing for the direction of improvement.
- Hotfix maintenance on 12th August
- Fixed the issue that a black box is displayed unintentionally on diamond product in Cash shop.
- Fixed the issue that proper event items aren't in the event tab of NPC Arendel Shop.
- Applied and Corrected on Portuguese translations
- Fixed the issue that auto-complete search is unable for some items in Auctio House.
Hotfix compensation will be given for all players connected until 23:59:59 12th August : Pet box and keys x3 (please check your Mail box[M])
Apologies about the inconvenience.
Thank you
Changed files in this update