Announcement of hotfix maintenance on 12th August

12 August 2022

Hello, This is Kritika Global.

Through the hotfix, Diamond Auction become unavailable for a while.

Maintenance Times:

Start: KST 15:00 / GMT 06:00 / CET 08:00 / PST previous day 22:00

End: KST 16:00 / GMT 07:00 / CET 09:00 / PST 23:00

Currently team found abusing case that some accounts used illegaly Diamond Auction so team will stop the function. Team also has on discussing for the direction of improvement.

Hotfix maintenance on 12th August

Fixed the issue that a black box is displayed unintentionally on diamond product in Cash shop.

Fixed the issue that proper event items aren't in the event tab of NPC Arendel Shop.

Applied and Corrected on Portuguese translations

Fixed the issue that auto-complete search is unable for some items in Auctio House.

Hotfix compensation will be given for all players connected until 23:59:59 12th August : Pet box and keys x3 (please check your Mail box[M])

Apologies about the inconvenience.

Thank you