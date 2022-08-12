1.0.23 patch note

Hey everyone,

We’re here to inform you about the details of Release 1.0.23 that was updated today.

The team is also working on other bugs and looking at its causes, so we’ll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug where players could not retry at the Training Grounds. Fixed a bug where Justice does not disappear in some maps. Fixed a bug where Monsters did not respawn in some areas. Fixed a bug where players could not grab terrain(landmark) in some sections of Chapter 1. Fixed a bug where players could pass a blocked section in Chapter 2 by crawling. Fixed a bug where the restricted area did not show from time to time, after reviving from death.

Changes

Respond for various resolutions, has been added. Effect of death can now be skipped. (Users can do this by pressing the existing skip button) Optimization for Chapter 2 has been improved. Step for confirmation has been added when players select ‘Exit Game’ from the menu. Default language will be applied when the player’s language is not applicable. Default resolution will be applied when the selected resolution can not respond.

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Every opinion is appreciated and thanks for your support!