Early Access Preview Hotfix 2

New Stuff

Poison sickness is here.

Changed how enemies run away. Much easier to get before they escape!

Changes:

The Ethereal whetstone buff now lasts for the whole combat

Updated fonts for all non-English languages

Made all wands projectiles

Bug Fixes:

Sharp Branch effect can now be stacked on items

Fixed a visual glitch on the Daisy Blade

Fixed a soft-lock in some battles

Fixed inconsistent wording on the whittling knife and the chipped sword

Fixed the animation on the fourth scarecrow

Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when battling the fourth scarecrow

Fixed a glitch where removing runic spaces could result in losing an unlock

Completely changed how run types are saved - hoping more reliable now

Fixed the Spring Gem

The fuel pellet now works with items disabled by the Spring Gem

Fixed several glitches related to leveling up as CR-8

Fixed an issue with the name of the Boastful Spellsword

Fixed a glitch where Tote couldn't buy food from the Chef