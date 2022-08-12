Early Access Preview Hotfix 2

New Stuff
Poison sickness is here.
Changed how enemies run away. Much easier to get before they escape!
Changes:
The Ethereal whetstone buff now lasts for the whole combat
Updated fonts for all non-English languages
Made all wands projectiles
Bug Fixes:
Sharp Branch effect can now be stacked on items
Fixed a visual glitch on the Daisy Blade
Fixed a soft-lock in some battles
Fixed inconsistent wording on the whittling knife and the chipped sword
Fixed the animation on the fourth scarecrow
Fixed a soft-lock that could occur when battling the fourth scarecrow
Fixed a glitch where removing runic spaces could result in losing an unlock
Completely changed how run types are saved - hoping more reliable now
Fixed the Spring Gem
The fuel pellet now works with items disabled by the Spring Gem
Fixed several glitches related to leveling up as CR-8
Fixed an issue with the name of the Boastful Spellsword
Fixed a glitch where Tote couldn't buy food from the Chef
