Pre-load SUPER PEOPLE

Greeting Super Soldiers!

SUPER PEOPLE Pre-load has just started!

Download/install in advance to start SUPER PEOPLE faster and more smoothly.

The Final Beta is just around the corner,

and we’re doing our best to prepare for the Final Beta and waiting until the day we meet our Super Soldiers once again.

Please check the details below for the pre-load

■ Final Beta Pre-load

❗ Aug 11, 22:00 PDT(UTC-7)

❗ Aug 12, 14:00 KST

**■ SUPER PEOPLE Final Beta Pre-load guide

Run the Steam launcher and find ‘SUPER PEOPLE’ on the Steam Store.

Click the ‘Request Access’ button on the ‘SUPER PEOPLE’ Store page.

Click the ‘Play Now’ button to add SUPER PEOPLE’ to your Steam Library.

Click the ‘INSTALL’ button to download/install SUPER PEOPLE**



※ SUPER PEOPLE will be only playable after the Final Beta is open.

■ Final Beta Schedule

❗ Aug 16, 22:00 - Aug 30, 22:00 PDT(UTC-7)

❗ Aug 17, 14:00 - Aug 31, 14:00 KST

■ SUPER PEOPLE Minimum/Recommended System Requirements



Run the Steam Launcher now and install SUPER PEOPLE in advance!

Thank you.