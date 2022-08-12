 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Corruption of Champions II update for 12 August 2022

New Patch: Atugiatude Adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 9301127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fox breeding, gym workouts, and bunny beat-sticking are up this time around.

0.5.9 Patch Notes:

  • Quin has a new quest that results in him getting a new set of heavy armor to protect his friends with. You’ll need to get his relationship score up then, after a bit of prompting, talk to Atugia about training him into a proper warrior.
  • Atugia and Quin have new events in the Hawkethorne Gym, and Cait, Atugia, and Brienne have updated Quin-centric talks.
  • Quin has new one-off interactions at Ivris’s, the Frost Hound, and any Hawkethorne gate — all of which increase his relationship score.
  • You can now knock up either Miko or Mai — you can’t do both on a single playthrough, since one of the sisters needs to be responsible! This comes with a ton of new scenes for Mai and revisions to all her old scenes to accommodate her pregnancy.
  • Brint and Brienne got a gym expansion: you can work out with them, or “work out” with them. If they haven’t cleared the gym’s field yet, remember that they will after it’s been 3 days since you first visited it and you wake up in Hawkethorne.
  • Matiha’s tower is now accessible from the Ways Between after the dungeon.
  • New preggo Mai busts, and Klem’s harem bust, by Moira
  • New Mai CG by Moira as well.
  • New Berwyn/Mathia CGs if they’re fuckbuddies together at the tower, by AnonArts.
  • New Quin CG if you spy on him while his armor’s getting fitted, by Sulcate.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1292691
  • Loading history…
Depot 1292692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link