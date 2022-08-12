New Patch: Atugiatude Adjustment

Fox breeding, gym workouts, and bunny beat-sticking are up this time around.
0.5.9 Patch Notes:
- Quin has a new quest that results in him getting a new set of heavy armor to protect his friends with. You’ll need to get his relationship score up then, after a bit of prompting, talk to Atugia about training him into a proper warrior.
- Atugia and Quin have new events in the Hawkethorne Gym, and Cait, Atugia, and Brienne have updated Quin-centric talks.
- Quin has new one-off interactions at Ivris’s, the Frost Hound, and any Hawkethorne gate — all of which increase his relationship score.
- You can now knock up either Miko or Mai — you can’t do both on a single playthrough, since one of the sisters needs to be responsible! This comes with a ton of new scenes for Mai and revisions to all her old scenes to accommodate her pregnancy.
- Brint and Brienne got a gym expansion: you can work out with them, or “work out” with them. If they haven’t cleared the gym’s field yet, remember that they will after it’s been 3 days since you first visited it and you wake up in Hawkethorne.
- Matiha’s tower is now accessible from the Ways Between after the dungeon.
- New preggo Mai busts, and Klem’s harem bust, by Moira
- New Mai CG by Moira as well.
- New Berwyn/Mathia CGs if they’re fuckbuddies together at the tower, by AnonArts.
- New Quin CG if you spy on him while his armor’s getting fitted, by Sulcate.
Changed files in this update