VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.1.1

・Phantom mode Adjustment
With the adjustments of ability power, the core has also been adjusted to make it more difficult to take damage.
The amount of reduction in Mecha‘s barrier in level 4 was INCREASED to shorten its survival time.
・Energy Adjustment
After updating, the lower the level, the less boost consumption.
・Wing Laser
Cooldown time was dramatically reduced.
Consumption of energy slightly increased.
・Gravity Ball
Cooldown time was dramatically reduced.
Energy attack slightly reduced.
Consumption of energy slightly increased.
・Bloodsucker
Cooldown time reduced.
Consumption of energy slightly increased.
・Skill Killer
Cooldown time was slightly reduced.
・Control Killer
Cooldown time was slightly reduced.
・Power Wave
Cooldown time reduced.
Consumption of energy slightly increased.
・Gjallarhorn
Cooldown time reduced.
Effect time slightly increased.
・Witches' Wrath
Cooldown time reduced.
Consumption of energy slightly increased.
・Power Bell
Cooldown time was slightly reduced.
・Fixes for other issues
The abnormal display of ending results has been fixed.
Changed files in this update