VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 0.1.1

Build 9301113 · Last edited 12 August 2022

・Phantom mode Adjustment

With the adjustments of ability power, the core has also been adjusted to make it more difficult to take damage.

The amount of reduction in Mecha‘s barrier in level 4 was INCREASED to shorten its survival time.

・Energy Adjustment

After updating, the lower the level, the less boost consumption.

・Wing Laser

Cooldown time was dramatically reduced.

Consumption of energy slightly increased.

・Gravity Ball

Cooldown time was dramatically reduced.

Energy attack slightly reduced.

Consumption of energy slightly increased.

・Bloodsucker

Cooldown time reduced.

Consumption of energy slightly increased.

・Skill Killer

Cooldown time was slightly reduced.

・Control Killer

Cooldown time was slightly reduced.

・Power Wave

Cooldown time reduced.

Consumption of energy slightly increased.

・Gjallarhorn

Cooldown time reduced.

Effect time slightly increased.

・Witches' Wrath

Cooldown time reduced.

Consumption of energy slightly increased.

・Power Bell

Cooldown time was slightly reduced.

・Fixes for other issues

The abnormal display of ending results has been fixed.