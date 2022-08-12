FPS Chess - Version 1.0.16

Patch Notes
- Fixed bug where arrows were unblockable.
- Fixed issue where the tutorial was impossible to complete (caused by another bug fix for dying in the tutorial).
- Added end game screen for when there is a tie.
- Added sound effect and text for when a player joins a game.
Game Balancing
- Rook walls can now be placed anywhere, and will fall to the ground if appropriate.
- In custom games with multiple kings, the game now ends when all kings on one side are defeated, instead of just one.
- In custom games without kings, the game now ends when all pieces on one side are defeated.
Upcoming Updates
- Support for the in-game chat through gamepads.
- Ability to close in-game chat without sending a message.
