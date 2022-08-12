 Skip to content

FPS Chess update for 12 August 2022

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.16

FPS Chess - Version 1.0.16

Last edited 12 August 2022

  • Fixed bug where arrows were unblockable.
  • Fixed issue where the tutorial was impossible to complete (caused by another bug fix for dying in the tutorial).
  • Added end game screen for when there is a tie.
  • Added sound effect and text for when a player joins a game.

Game Balancing

  • Rook walls can now be placed anywhere, and will fall to the ground if appropriate.
  • In custom games with multiple kings, the game now ends when all kings on one side are defeated, instead of just one.
  • In custom games without kings, the game now ends when all pieces on one side are defeated.

Upcoming Updates

  • Support for the in-game chat through gamepads.
  • Ability to close in-game chat without sending a message.

