[Temporary Maintenance] August 12 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

We will be performing a temporary maintenance. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Temporary server maintenance

Time:

NA 10:00 PM Aug 11

EU 07:00 AM Aug 12

Servers: All Servers

Estimated time: 1 hour

■ Content

Fixed the issue that the Lv. 35 Dimensional Dungeon could not be displayed normally Fixed the amount issue of Backpack Expansion Coupon in the anniversary treasure chest

If you find that items such as Backpack Expansion Coupons are missing when you open the anniversary treasure chest, please submit your question in the link below, and we will reissue the missing items for you. Thank you for your cooperation.

https://vfun.valofe.com/customer/inquiry_not_login?service_code=bless

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the maintenance situation, please be noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team