DSX update for 12 August 2022

v2.2.1 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9300884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Performance Improvements:
● Disabled the use of Background images due to high Ram usage
● Removed other Controller images from the Controller Tab and kept default White Controller

  • Doing the above has greatly reduce ram usage which will benefit all

Controller LED:
● Touchpad LED Mode get's a new mode DualShock 4 Passthrough used when emulating a DualShock 4 controller
● Battery mode get's Brightness control

NOTE: When Upgrading Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.

