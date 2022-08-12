v2.2.1 Check out what's new!

Share · View all patches · Build 9300884 · Last edited 12 August 2022 – 03:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Performance Improvements:

● Disabled the use of Background images due to high Ram usage

● Removed other Controller images from the Controller Tab and kept default White Controller

Doing the above has greatly reduce ram usage which will benefit all

Controller LED:

● Touchpad LED Mode get's a new mode DualShock 4 Passthrough used when emulating a DualShock 4 controller

● Battery mode get's Brightness control

NOTE: When Upgrading Drivers, It's recommended to uninstall the current ones and install them again from within the app.