Update Control and Cutscene

Updates:
-
Gameplay control (now you can rotate - Bowl, Vase,
Statues) with the right mouse click;
-
English subtitles + Cutscene;
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Updates:
Gameplay control (now you can rotate - Bowl, Vase,
Statues) with the right mouse click;
English subtitles + Cutscene;
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update