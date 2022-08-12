 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memory Traces: japan update for 12 August 2022

Update Control and Cutscene

Share · View all patches · Build 9300773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Gameplay control (now you can rotate - Bowl, Vase,
    Statues) with the right mouse click;

  • English subtitles + Cutscene;

Changed files in this update

Depot 1906181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link