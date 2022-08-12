Hotfix v1.0.0.5

Small patch here with some little things that are ready to patch in. Primarily I wanted to fix a problem with the Linux dedicated server files, which isn't going to affect most people, so sorry for the small patch here.

I do plan to have another patch later today (later today for me is the middle of the night for most people, still mid-morning atm) with more multiplayer server speed upgrades as that seems to still be a problem for people playing on servers with more than 4-5 people. Was trying to focus on multi-lingual stuff, but I'm sure this is annoying for people that are running into it.

I'm also going to be adding in some "devops" to try and gather better data on if the official server (7 people on it right now) is indeed getting it's terrain generation queue backed up.

v 1.0.0.5 2022.08.11

Fixed some spelling errors

Fixed the two newest shields facing backwards

Fixed the offhand weapon positioning being rotated improperly

Fixed the brutal sword being rotated improperly

Fixed a number of hair types not responding to color changes

Fixed the world terrain preview being too dark

Fixed stuns slowing down damage over time spells

