Panzer Knights update for 12 August 2022

Issue fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 9300722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the camouflage not displayed correctly after some tanks were destroyed
  • Fixed the bug where the tracks of the Ferdinand were not displayed properly after being destroyed
  • Fixed the incorrect display of camouflage for reinforcement teammate
  • Adjusted the starting position of the player and the teammates in the skirmish

