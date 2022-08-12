- Fixed the camouflage not displayed correctly after some tanks were destroyed
- Fixed the bug where the tracks of the Ferdinand were not displayed properly after being destroyed
- Fixed the incorrect display of camouflage for reinforcement teammate
- Adjusted the starting position of the player and the teammates in the skirmish
Panzer Knights update for 12 August 2022
Issue fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
