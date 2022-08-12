STRANGER Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5 Small Update/Bug Fixes
Game Changes:
- Updated Game difficulty, slightly adjusted second map story line difficulty.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed VR Glitch out of house exploit/bug
- Fixed Brightness bar possibly being set to maxium on first time playing
- Performance Increase
- VSync Check added
- Fixed glitch where STRANGER could stop moving when looking at him permanently (rare, thanks Insym the streamer for finding!)
- Much more performance and small bug fixes.
1.1.0 Coming soon (Feature update!)
