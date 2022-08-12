 Skip to content

STRANGER update for 12 August 2022

STRANGER Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.5 Small Update/Bug Fixes

Game Changes:

  • Updated Game difficulty, slightly adjusted second map story line difficulty.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed VR Glitch out of house exploit/bug
  • Fixed Brightness bar possibly being set to maxium on first time playing
  • Performance Increase
  • VSync Check added
  • Fixed glitch where STRANGER could stop moving when looking at him permanently (rare, thanks Insym the streamer for finding!)
  • Much more performance and small bug fixes.

1.1.0 Coming soon (Feature update!)

