8/11/2022 Important Stabilization Patch

Hello, shopkeepers! Or, should I say Saleblazers? Maybe that's too corny.

Here are some more fixes. To be honest, I don't know how the game was even working before this patch. There's been some fundamental networking issues that have been resolved.

Thank you for helping us report all of these issues. We wouldn't be able to do it without everyone's help. As always, we appreciate any and all feedback at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Michael

Changes

Customers now have a chance to equip a random loadout! For example, Tourists can have selfie sticks and Farmers can have scythes.

Added new swimming sounds

Customers now pick a random item around them instead of the first item they see, which should help in specific scenarios where customers would only use one container/register/waiting line at all times

Adjusted the research table's nodes

Removed Bamboo Club and added Basic Sword to starting craftables

Added scroll and rotate to keybind menu

Added Stanchion item to the game so you can create nicer lines for customers

Changed Tier 1 Ronin to have a Bamboo Dagger instead of Katana

Fixes