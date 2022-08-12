 Skip to content

Cyclone update for 12 August 2022

Cyclone - Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9300431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update has been released for Cyclone.

Changes in this update are:

  • Fixed the FOV setting not being written to the settings file when applied from the menu.

