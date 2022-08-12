 Skip to content

看谁先死 update for 12 August 2022

changing the plot

Share · View all patches · Build 9300344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From

1|Since human beings had economics, there has been much less burning, killing and looting|4500|1|Yes, many businesses are faster than robbing money. Human beings finally understand where wealth comes from|5250

to

1|Now which King is foolish enough to invade other countries?Making money in business is faster than robbing !|5000|2|Besides, The man you robbed must resist . The war has delayed business too much !|5000

What I said before is not rigorous academically. Even with economics knowledge, there still were many wars.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1702741
  • Loading history…
