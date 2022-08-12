Hard mode will be opened again, the growth system will be applied to the game.

Since the difficulty gap between Hard and Normal was too big, we had closed the Hard mode in the first game a few days ago.

In order to resolve the difficulty problem, we have created a new difficulty which has the difficulty level between Hard and Normal to replace the current Hard mode. The current Hard mode will be kept as Expert mode and will be opened in the BOSS Rush. The difficulty of this mode is very high (and we received a lot of negative reviews because of it). If you are confident in your game skills, you are welcome to challenge it in the BOSS Rush after finishing the story mode.

Also, the growth system has been applied to the game in order to bring better rewards to the map exploration and collection. Cat scratcher and cat catcher are added into the map, which can be used to help Nyaruru grow her attack damage and Maximum HP. Meanwhile, the power of the BOSS will also increase as the story progresses.

Please note: The current save files may have low character attributes after updating to the new game version, please return to the map to find some new items to strengthen yourself.

In addition, we have noticed that there are still many players who have a hard time clearing the Easy mode, so we adjusted the Maximum HP to 300 in the Easy mode to give story-focused players better experience.

Thanks again for your feedback and we hope you enjoy the game.