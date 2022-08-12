Update to Version 1.6

Update 1.6
- Modified Starter Pistol sound
- Added 2 NEW weapons!!! Nano-500 - Tri-Shot plasma rifile with Splash damage and WD-Seeker that seeks enemies on Ricochet
- Modified Chest open sound
- Modified Door open sound
