Earth's Shadow update for 12 August 2022

Update to Version 1.6

Build 9300221

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.6

  • Modified Starter Pistol sound
  • Added 2 NEW weapons!!! Nano-500 - Tri-Shot plasma rifile with Splash damage and WD-Seeker that seeks enemies on Ricochet
  • Modified Chest open sound
  • Modified Door open sound

